BRIEF-AIG reports impact of UK ogden discount rate change

April 19 American International Group Inc
:
* AIG announces impact of UK ogden discount rate change and
treatment of deferred gain associated with adverse development
cover
* AIG - in Q1 expects to record an increase to prior year
loss reserves of about $100 million pre-tax from recent decision
by uk ministry of justice on ogden rate
* AIG -to recognize estimated nominal pre-tax deferred gain
of $2.6 billion in connection with adverse development cover
entered into with Berkshire Hathaway
* AIG - Q1 2017 results will reflect a partial quarter of
amortization of approximately $40 million pre-tax based on
closing date of contract of feb 3, 2017
