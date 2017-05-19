版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock

May 19 American International Group Inc

* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐