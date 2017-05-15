BRIEF-AIG says CEO Duperreault's initial compensation to include annual base salary of $1.6 mln

May 15 AIG:
* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will consist of an
annual base salary of $1.6 million
* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will also consist
of a short-term annual incentive target of $3.2 million
* Says in addition, Duperreault will receive a one-time,
make-whole cash award of $12 million as compensation for
unvested Hamilton equity awards to be forfeited by him
* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will also consist
of an annual long-term incentive award of $11.2 million
* Says pursuant to Hamilton Waiver Agreement, will make
additional payment of $20 million contingent upon completion of
Duperreault's second year as CEO
Source text: (bit.ly/2rhlIlg)
