BRIEF-AIG says CEO Hancock will be eligible to receive cash payment of $5 mln for service through transition period

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
March 17 AIG
* AIG - in consideration of service during transition period, CEO Hancock will be eligible to receive cash payment of $5 million for service through transition period
* Says Peter Hancock will also continue to receive his normal 2017 compensation
* Says after discussion with Hancock, the board determined that Hancock would not earn a 2016 short-term incentive award - SEC filing
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million