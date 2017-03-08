版本:
BRIEF-AIG to have two subsidiaries in Europe from 2019

March 8 American International Group Inc :

* AIG plans insurance company in Luxembourg to write business across the European Economic Area and Switzerland, while retaining UK headquarters

* AIG - from 2019, AIG proposes to have two AIG subsidiary insurance companies in Europe

* aig - proposed restructure is expected to complete in Q1 of 2019

* AIG - AIG will continue to support its european operations from UK

* AIG - proposes to have two subsidiary insurance companies in Europe - one in UK to write UK business, one in Luxembourg to write EEA and Swiss business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
