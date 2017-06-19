BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Aileron Therapeutics Inc
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
* Aileron Therapeutics says will use IPO net proceeds together with existing cash about $7.0 million to fund ongoing clinical trials of ALRN-6924
* Aileron Therapeutics says will use IPO net proceeds together with existing cash about $30-$35 million to fund potential expansion of ongoing clinical trials of ALRN-6924 Source: (bit.ly/2sOrbEi) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.