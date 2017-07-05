FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-Aimco acquires 100 pct ownership of Palazzo Properties for $451.5 mln
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点27分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Aimco acquires 100 pct ownership of Palazzo Properties for $451.5 mln

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* Aimco acquires 100% ownership of palazzo properties

* Deal for $451.5 million

* Apartment investment and management co - transaction is expected to result in a 150 basis points higher free cash flow internal rate of return

* Apartment investment and management co says acquisition was funded by taking title subject to existing allocable debt of $140.5 million

* Apartment investment and management - acquired 47% interest in Palazzo Jv owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan asset management

* Apartment investment and management -deal was also funded by payment of $311 million in cash proceeds funded with bank borrowings pending sales of properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below