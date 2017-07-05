FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 小时前
BRIEF-AIMCO, others enter amendment, restatement of borrowers' existing senior secured revolving loan facility
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点47分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-AIMCO, others enter amendment, restatement of borrowers' existing senior secured revolving loan facility

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* Apartment Investment And Management Co - on June 30, co, others entered amendment, restatement of borrowers' existing senior secured revolving loan facility

* Apartment Investment And Management Co - new loan facility entered into to provide a portion of financing for purchase of 47% interest in Palazzo JV

* Apartment Investment And Management-facility provides for $250 million term loan facility which was funded June 30, continues existing $600 million revolving facility

* Apartment Investment And Management- borrowers have ability to increase aggregate revolving commitments and/or term loan commitments by up to $200 million

* Apartment Investment And Management Co says term facility matures on June 30, 2018, but may be extended by one year, subject to conditions- SEC filing

* Apartment Investment And Management Co - revolving commitments will expire on January 22, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2ti1Ouf) Further company coverage:

