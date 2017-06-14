BRIEF-Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Aimia Inc:
* Aimia provides update on dividends
* Aimia Inc board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares
* Aimia Inc - board of directors has also suspended payment of dividends on its series 1, series 2 and series 3 cumulative rate reset preferred shares
* Aimia Inc - has been in active discussions with various parties with a view to securing new long-term commercial and strategic relationships post-2020
* Aimia Inc - also making progress on its plan to remove a further $70 million of costs from company through its business review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.