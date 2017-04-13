版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as CFO

April 13 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Aimmune Therapeutics appoints Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - Bjerkholt joins Aimmune from Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

* Aimmune - Co plans to report pivotal phase 3 data around end of 2017, file a BLA and MAA in 2018, and make first commercial launches in 2019 for AR101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐