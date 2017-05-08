版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.52

May 8 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Aimmune therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐