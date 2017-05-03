版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada announces Montreal to Lima service

May 3 Air Canada

* Air Canada announces Montreal to Lima service, its first non-stop South American flights from Montreal; also introducing new non-stop Montreal-Phoenix service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐