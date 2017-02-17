BRIEF-Air Canada expects to see improved performance in domestic market- Conf call

Feb 17 Air Canada -
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength
of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
* Expect to see improved performance in domestic market due
to potentially better economic indicators from Alberta, stable
economy in Canada
* On the Atlantic, despite a challenging Q1, see
improvements as co moves into Q2 and especially Q3 - Conf call
* Air Canada says also seen a major stablization in South
America with the Brazilian and Peruvian markets dramatically
improving - Conf call
* Air Canada says expect 2017 capex of $1.8 billion, net of
sale, leaseback proceeds - Conf call
* Air Canada says expect free positive cash flow in the
range of $200 to $500 million in 2017 - Conf call
