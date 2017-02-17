BRIEF-Air Canada reports Q4 loss per share c$0.66

Feb 17 Air Canada-

* Air canada reports 2016 annual results

* Looking at 2017, we expect to achieve an ebitdar margin of between 15 to 18 per cent

* Quarterly operating revenue c$ 3,425 million versus c$ 3,182 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.14

* In Q4 of 2016, Air Canada recorded adjusted net income of $38 million or $0.14 per diluted share

* Q4 loss per share c$0.66

* For full year 2017, air canada expects adjusted casm to decrease 4.0 to 6.0 per cent compared to full year 2016.

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.07, revenue view c$3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Airline reported a net loss of $179 million or $0.66 per diluted share in q4 of 2016

* For Q1 of 2017, Air Canada expects adjusted casm to decrease 3.25 to 4.75 per cent when compared to Q1 of 2016

* Air canada continues to expect to achieve this target by 2018

* Air Canada sees full year 2017 positive free cash flow in range of $200 million to $500 million

* Q4 passenger revenue per rpm (“yield”) 16.9 canadian cents versus. 18.2 canadian cents

* Q4 operating expense per asm 15.4 canadian cents versus 16.0 canadian cents a year ago

* Q4 passenger revenue per asm ("prasm") 13.5 canadian cents versus. 14.7 canadian cents

* Q4 adjusted casm 11.4 canadian cents versus 12.2 canadian cents a year ago

* Air Canada expects ebitdar margin in Q1 of 2017 to be approximately half of ebitdar margin recorded in Q1 of 2016