2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Air Canada to launch its own loyalty program in 2020

May 11 Air Canada-

* Air Canada to launch its own loyalty program in 2020

* Airline to end exclusive contract with aeroplan provider aimia

* Aeroplan members can continue to earn and redeem aeroplan miles

* Intends to continue to offer aimia redemption seats post-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
