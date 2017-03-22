版本:
BRIEF-Air Canada welcomes funding in federal budget that will improve airport security screening processes at Canadian airports

March 22 Air Canada

* Welcomes funding in federal budget that will improve airport security screening processes at Canadian airports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
