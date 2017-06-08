BRIEF-Air Force predicts additional delays in first Boeing KC-46 delivery

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 8 Air Force Press Desk:
* Says Boeing and the Air Force completed the annual KC-46 schedule risk assessment
* Says this year's KC-46 schedule risk assessment results project additional delays beyond previous date of September 2017
* Says top issues slowing progress on KC-46 program are achieving FAA airworthiness certifications, completing flight test program
* Air Force assessment predicts first KC-46 aircraft delivery beyond Boeing's forecast into late spring of 2018
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.