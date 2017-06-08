版本:
BRIEF-Air Force predicts additional delays in first Boeing KC-46 delivery

June 8 Air Force Press Desk:

* Says Boeing and the Air Force completed the annual KC-46 schedule risk assessment

* Says this year's KC-46 schedule risk assessment results project additional delays beyond previous date of September 2017

* Says top issues slowing progress on KC-46 program are achieving FAA airworthiness certifications, completing flight test program

* Air Force assessment predicts first KC-46 aircraft delivery beyond Boeing's forecast into late spring of 2018
