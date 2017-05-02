版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Air Industries Group files for common stock offering of up to $7.62 mln - Sec Filing

May 2 Air Industries Group

* Files for common stock offering of up to $7.62 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
