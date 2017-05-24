版本:
2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Air Industries reports receipt of a listing deficiency letter from NYSE market

May 24 Air Industries Group:

* Air Industries Group announces receipt of a listing deficiency letter from NYSE market concerning failure to file quarterly report on form 10-q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
