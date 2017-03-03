版本:
BRIEF-Air Industries says Daniel Godin resigns as CEO

March 3 Air Industries Group :

* Air Industries Group (the "company" or "Air Industries") announces resignation of Daniel R. Godin as chief executive officer. Peter Rettaliata and Michael brand will act as interim CEO and COO respectively.

* Air Industries Group - Godin will remain with company until March 24th to assist in transition

* Air Industries Group - Michael Brand will assume responsibility as chief operating officer

* Air Industries Group - Effective immediately, Peter Rettaliata will assume responsibility as acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
