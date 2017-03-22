BRIEF-Air Industries says entered into a placement agency agreement with Taglich Brothers Inc - SEC filing

March 22 Air Industries Group

* Air Industries Group - on March 8, 2017 Air Industries Group entered into a placement agency agreement with Taglich Brothers Inc - SEC filing

* Air Industries Group - placement agent agreed to offer, on best efforts basis, up to $1.3 million of co's 8 pct subordinated convertible notes to accredited investors