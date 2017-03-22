版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Air Industries says entered into a placement agency agreement with Taglich Brothers Inc - SEC filing

March 22 Air Industries Group

* Air Industries Group - on March 8, 2017 Air Industries Group entered into a placement agency agreement with Taglich Brothers Inc - SEC filing

* Air Industries Group - placement agent agreed to offer, on best efforts basis, up to $1.3 million of co's 8 pct subordinated convertible notes to accredited investors Source text: (bit.ly/2mtzaEE) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐