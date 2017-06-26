版本:
2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Air Lease announces delivery of Boeing 737-800 to Royal Air Maroc

June 26 Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corporation announces the delivery of Boeing 737-800 to Royal Air Maroc

* Air Lease Corp - announced placement and recent delivery of one 737-800 aircraft (MSN 33982) on long-term lease to Royal Air Maroc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
