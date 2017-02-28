BRIEF-Air Lease announces lease placement of Boeing 787 Dreamliner with AeroMexico

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of new Boeing 787 Dreamliner with AeroMexico
* Air Lease Corp - aircraft is from ALC's order book with Boeing and is scheduled for delivery in June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)