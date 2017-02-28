版本:
BRIEF-Air Lease announces lease placement of Boeing 787 Dreamliner with AeroMexico

Feb 28 Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of new Boeing 787 Dreamliner with AeroMexico

* Air Lease Corp - aircraft is from ALC's order book with Boeing and is scheduled for delivery in June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
