BRIEF-Air Lease Corp diluted earnings per share $0.78

May 4 Air Lease Corp
* Air Lease Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Air Lease Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.78
* Air Lease Corp qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share
before income taxes $1.33
* Air Lease Corp qtrly revenues $360.2 million, up 4.9
percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $369.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Air Lease Corp - "continue to see demand from buyers of
our used Boeing and Airbus aircraft"
* Air Lease Corp - "we view slowing of new aircraft orders
as healthy for industry in face of record backlogs and ongoing
strain in global supply chain"
