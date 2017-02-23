版本:
BRIEF-Air Lease Corp Q4 adjusted earnings per share before income taxes of $1.48

Feb 23 Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corporation announces fiscal year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Says revenue was $370.5 million for Q4 of 2016, an increase of 13.4%

* Says diluted earnings per share $0.89 for Q4 of 2016

* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share before income taxes of $1.48 per share for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
