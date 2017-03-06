版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Air Lease Corp reports lease placement of 7 new airbus A321neo LR aircraft with AER lingus

March 6 Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of seven new airbus A321NEO lr aircraft with AER Lingus

* Delivery of aircraft is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2019, with three deliveries in 2019 and four deliveries in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
