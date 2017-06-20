版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order

PARIS, June 20 Safran/GE/Air Lease:

* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order

* Has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine to power 25 additional Airbus A320neo family aircraft

* LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines
