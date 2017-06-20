BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 20 Safran/GE/Air Lease:
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine to power 25 additional Airbus A320neo family aircraft
* LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.