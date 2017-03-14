BRIEF-Air Methods enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by American Securities

March 14 Air Methods Corp
* Enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by
American Securities for $43.00 per share in cash
* Transaction, which was unanimously approved by air
methods' board of directors, has a total enterprise value of
approximately $2.5 billion, including net debt
* Says Air Methods' board of directors unanimously
recommends that Air Methods shareholders tender their shares in
offer
* Goldman, Sachs & Co, Centerview Partners serving as
financial advisors to Air Methods
* Transaction is conditioned upon satisfaction of minimum
tender condition
* Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Holland &
Hart are serving as legal advisors to Air Methods
* Minimum tender condition requires that shares representing
more than 50 pct of Air Methods' outstanding common shares be
tendered
