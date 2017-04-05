版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Air Products and Chemicals has started up another new oxygen, nitrogen plant in Guangdong

April 5 Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* announced that it has started up another new oxygen and nitrogen plant in Guangdong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
