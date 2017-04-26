版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 03:03 BJT

BRIEF-Air Products and Chemicals starts up new plant in Chongqing City for China's leading LCD panel fab

April 26 Air Products and Chemicals Inc:

* Starts up new plant in Chongqing City for China's leading LCD panel fab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

