FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Air Products reports Q3 sales $2.122 billion
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
时事要闻
美国发布朝鲜旅行禁令 9月1日生效
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
国际财经
美国克利夫兰联储总裁支持FED收紧政策的决心 即便通胀趋弱
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 上午10点13分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Air Products reports Q3 sales $2.122 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc

* Air Products reports fiscal 2017 third quarter GAAP EPS of $.47 and strong growth in adjusted EPS of $1.65, up 15 percent*

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $2.122 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.06 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.20 to $6.25

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.65

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2017 is approximately $1 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below