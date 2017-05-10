BRIEF-Air T says a partially owned unit of co entered into business loan agreement with Old National Bank

May 10 Air T Inc

* Air t inc - on may 5, 2017, contrail aviation support, llc partially owned unit of co entered into business loan agreement with old national bank

* Air t inc - loan agreement provides for revolving credit borrowings by contrail in an amount up to $15 million - sec filing

* Air t inc - loan agreement replaces revolving credit facility that contrail had entered into with BMO harris bank n.a. On july 18, 2016

* Air t inc - borrowings under loan agreement will bear interest at an annual rate equal to one-month libor plus 3.00%