公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Air T says certain units entered into fourth amendment with Branch Banking and Trust Co

May 8 Air T Inc:

* Air T Inc - on May 2, 2017, co, certain units entered into fourth amendment dated May 2, 2017 with branch banking and trust company - sec filing

* Air T Inc - amendment amends credit agreement dated april 1, 2015, between co, such units, BB&T to establish a separate $2.4 million term loan facility Source text - bit.ly/2pmLhQn Further company coverage:
