BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group's bank credit facility expands to support fleet growth

April 3 Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* ATSG's bank credit facility expands to support fleet growth

* It has obtained lender commitments for a one-year extension through may 2022 of its secured credit facility

* Air transport services group - amendment to co's agreements with consortium of banks increases revolving credit portion of facility by $120 million

* Amendment preserves ATSG's access to a $100 million accordion feature, subject to lender consent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
