BRIEF-Airboss Of America announces changes to segmented financial reporting

May 2 Airboss Of America Corp

* Airboss of america - announced changes to segmented financial reporting to reflect adjustments made in organizational and governance structures of certain business units

* Airboss of america - will disclose information for two new reporting segments in addition to corporate segment: rubber solutions and engineered products

* Airboss of america corp - reorganized engineered products segment will combine defense business with automotive products business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: