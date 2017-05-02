版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Airboss Of America announces changes to segmented financial reporting

May 2 Airboss Of America Corp

* Airboss of america - announced changes to segmented financial reporting to reflect adjustments made in organizational and governance structures of certain business units

* Airboss of america - will disclose information for two new reporting segments in addition to corporate segment: rubber solutions and engineered products

* Airboss of america corp - reorganized engineered products segment will combine defense business with automotive products business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐