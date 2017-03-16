BRIEF-AirBoss qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

March 16 AirBoss Of America Corp
* Airboss announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results
and dividend
* Q4 sales fell 14.3 percent
* Airboss of america corp - board of directors has approved
an increased quarterly dividend of cad $0.07 per common share
* Qtrly net sales $63 million
* Airboss of america corp qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $66.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Airboss of america corp - quarterly dividend to be paid
in april represents an increase of 7.7% over previous quarterly
dividend of $0.065
