BRIEF-AirBoss qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

March 16 AirBoss Of America Corp

* Airboss announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results and dividend

* Q4 sales fell 14.3 percent

* Airboss of america corp - board of directors has approved an increased quarterly dividend of cad $0.07 per common share

* Qtrly net sales $63 million

* Airboss of america corp qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Airboss of america corp - quarterly dividend to be paid in april represents an increase of 7.7% over previous quarterly dividend of $0.065