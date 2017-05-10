版本:
中国
BRIEF-Airbus creates new commercial drone services start-up "Airbus Aerial"

May 10 Airbus Group

* Airbus creates new commercial drone services start-up "Airbus Aerial"

* Says with bases both in the U.S. and in Europe, Airbus Aerial's initial business will focus on developing new imagery services

* the U.S.-based part of Airbus Aerial will be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is led by Jesse Kallman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
