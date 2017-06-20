版本:
BRIEF-Airbus says Delta Air Lines places order for additional 10 Airbus A321ceo aircrafts

June 20 AIRBUS GROUP:

* SAYS DELTA AIR LINES HAS PLACED AN ORDER FOR ANOTHER 10 AIRBUS A321CEO AIRCRAFTS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
