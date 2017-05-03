版本:
BRIEF-Airgain Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 3 Airgain Inc:

* Airgain reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $11.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $10 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
