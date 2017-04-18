版本:
BRIEF-AirIQ reports appointment of cfo

April 18 AirIQ Inc:

* AirIQ announces appointment of cfo

* Says Paul Hart appointed cfo

* Hart's appointment as chief financial officer of company is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
