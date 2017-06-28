BRIEF-Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction

BRIEF-Ezcorp announces pricing of $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2024
* Ezcorp announces pricing of $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2024
June 28 Airmedia Group Inc
* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction
* Airmedia Group Inc- special committee is evaluating revised proposal with assistance of its financial and legal advisors
* Airmedia Group Inc - special committee of board received proposed amendment from Herman Guo Man Dan Shao and Qing Xu
* Airmedia Group- merger agreement amendment no. 3 extends termination date to July 31, 2017 so as to give special committee sufficient time to consider revised proposal
* Says special committee received proposed amendment to merger agreement from buyer group on May 23, 2017
* Airmedia Group - under terms, either co or parent could terminate merger agreement if merger contemplated by deal not been completed by June 30, 2017
* Airmedia - special committee received revised proposal from buyers on May 23 to buy co shares not already owned by them for $4.00/ADS or $2.00/share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Thursday its chief risk officer and head of sugar trading Jacques Gillaux has left the company after one year in the role. Gillaux left the world's largest sugar trader on Wednesday by mutual agreement, Alvean said in a statement to Reuters. Before joining Alvean, Gillaux headed the sugar and juices platforms at Louis Dreyfus from 2012 to 2015, according to a bio on Alvean's website. He also spent 26 years in various roles at
HENNINGSDORF, Germany, June 29 Canada's Bombardier will cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany, or around a quarter of its workforce in the country, by 2020 as part of a sweeping savings plan, Bombardier Transportation's supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Toelsner said.