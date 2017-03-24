BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group FY sales up 41 pct at 11.3 mln euros

March 24 Airopack Technology Group Ag

* Due to continued growth throughout year, 2017 will not fully reflect our growth and efficiency initiatives, although a significant improvement over 2016 is expected

* FY sales grew to 11.3 million euros ($12.21 million), a 41 pct increase over 2015

* FY net result of group amounted to a loss of 42.3 million euros