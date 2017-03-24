BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group FY sales up 41 pct at 11.3 mln euros

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 24 Airopack Technology Group Ag
* Due to continued growth throughout year, 2017 will not fully reflect our growth and efficiency initiatives, although a significant improvement over 2016 is expected
* FY sales grew to 11.3 million euros ($12.21 million), a 41 pct increase over 2015
* FY net result of group amounted to a loss of 42.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).