BRIEF-Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei

April 27 Nikkei-

* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei

* Ajinomoto Co will invest 20 billion yen over the next three years in its American frozen foods subsidiary Ajinomoto Windsor- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
