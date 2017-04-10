版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-AK Steel Holding CEO Roger Newport's 2016 total compensation $4.2 mln

April 10 AK Steel Holding Corp

* CEO Roger Newport's FY 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $1.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐