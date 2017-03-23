版本:
BRIEF-AK Steel Holding Corp says AK Steel Corp agrees with UAW, local 600 to extend current labor agreement

March 23 Ak Steel Holding Corp

* AK Steel Corporation announced has agreed with united Auto Workers, local 600 to extend current labor agreement for two months

* Current labor agreement with UAW local 600 will remain in effect until May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2nha0rJ) Further company coverage:
