BRIEF-AK Steel Q1 earnings per share $0.19

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 AK Steel
* AK Steel announces financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 sales $1.53 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AK Steel Holding Corp - qtrly average selling price per ton increased 12% to $1,022 from $914
* AK Steel Holding Corp - Q1 shipments declined 10% to 1,486,900 tons compared to Q1 a year ago
* AK Steel Holding Corp says company ended Q1 of 2017 with total liquidity of approximately $1.5 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents
* AK Steel Holding Corp - Q1 shipments declined as a result of continued efforts to reduce sales of lower margin products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.