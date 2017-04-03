版本:
BRIEF-Akamai CEO F. Thomson Leighton's 2016 total compensation was $6.3 mln

April 3 Akamai Technologies Inc

* CEO F. Thomson Leighton's 2016 total compensation was $6.3 million versus $8.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
