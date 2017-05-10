版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Akamai Technologies invested in Wind Energy Farm

May 10 Akamai Technologies Inc:

* Akamai Technologies - invested in Wind Energy Farm as part of commitment to source renewable energy for 50 percent of its global network operations by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
