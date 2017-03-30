版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics announces FDA fast track designation for Coversin

March 30 Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari Therapeutics announces FDA fast track designation for Coversin

* Akari Therapeutics Plc says is evaluating coversin in two Phase 2 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
