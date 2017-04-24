BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Akari Therapeutics Plc:
* Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial and in additional clinical targets
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - new preclinical data demonstrates positive response of coversin's combined c5 and ltb4 therapy in skin and eye models
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - phase 3 PNH program expected to commence in 4q2017
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - phase 2 programs in mucous membrane pemphigoid (eye) and bullous pemphigoid (skin) expected to commence in 1q2018
* Akari Therapeutics Plc- expects to initiate its phase 2 trial in AHUS in 2Q2017, and anticipates phase 2 ahus data 2Q2018.
* Akari Therapeutics Plc - anticipates initial phase 3 data for PNH in 1q2019
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share